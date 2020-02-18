HESPERIA — Hesperia played great second-half defense Tuesday night to secure a win over visiting Oakridge, 55-42.
The Panthers (8-8) only allowed 14 second-half points. The teams were tied at 28 at halftime before Hesperia's strong defense made the difference.
"It was a good win against a solid team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.
Emily Bayle had another big night, scoring 28 points and swiping five steals. Emmi Tinkham posted a double-double, with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Becci Castillo handed out five assists.