KENT CITY — Hesperia showed improvement Monday from the last time it faced juggernaut Kent City, losing this time by a 68-30 score.
The Eagles are ranked #2 in the state in Division 3, and they played like it in building a 44-12 halftime lead.
"Kent City is a well-coached, talented team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "We played hard tonight, but against a team as good as Kent City, there is no margin for error."
Emily Bayle led Hesperia (2-4, 1-4 Central State Activities Association Silver) with 18 points. Emmi Tinkham grabbed eight rebounds.