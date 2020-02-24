HESPERIA — Nothing was going to stop state title contender Kent City from defeating Hesperia Friday night, 71-35, but the Panthers took heart in that they improved from the previous meeting between the teams.
Kent City won that first one 62-17, so the Panthers (8-9, 4-5 Central State Activities Association Silver) at least could note the increased scoring output and nine-point improvement in scoring margin.
"Kent City is a well-coached, athletic team," Panthers' coach Vince Grodus said. "They played very well tonight."
Emily Bayle had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to pace Hesperia, and Emmi Tinkham had 10 points and 10 boards.