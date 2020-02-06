HESPERIA —Hesperia's girls basketball team sputtered early Wednesday and could never catch up in a 58-28 loss to Central State Activities Association Silver opponent Morley-Stanwood.

The Panthers (6-7, 3-4 CSAA Silver) trailed 20-3 after a quarter and never got back into the game as the Mohawks cruised.

Emily Bayle led Hesperia with 19 points, and Emmi Tinkham pulled in six rebounds.

"We started slow in the first quarter while Morley made five of their first six shots," Panthers' coach Vince Grodus said. "We played with more energy in the second half."