HESPERIA — Hesperia started terrifically on defense and cruised to a 47-30 win Friday night against rival Holton, moving to 3-3 in the Central State Activities Association Silver and 6-6 overall.

The hosts held Lakeview to no more than five points in each of the first three quarters, building a 31-13 advantage going into the fourth.

The Panthers put three scorers into double digits, led by Emily Bayle, who had 16 points as well as 13 rebounds and four assists. Emmi Tinkham added 12 points, and Becci Castillo chipped in 10 points and four assists.

"We started slow in the first quarter, but our defense kept us in the game," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "We had good balanced scoring."