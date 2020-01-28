HESPERIA — Hesperia's girls basketball team rolled to a win Tuesday over Muskegon Catholic, 62-27, behind another sterling performance by Emily Bayle.

The junior guard rang up 29 points along with five steals as the Panthers (5-6) took control of the game quickly, outscoring the Crusaders 15-4 in the opening quarter. Rachel Romero also had five steals as Hesperia's defense made life difficult for Catholic.

Emmi Tinkham added 13 points, nine of those in the first quarter, and 14 rebounds. Romero also had 13 points, and Becci Castillo passed out eight assists.