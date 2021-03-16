LAKEVIEW — Hesperia wasted no time taking control of Tuesday's game against Lakeview, playing great basketball on both ends and earning a 72-20 win.
The Panthers (7-5, 3-5 Central State Activities Association Silver) led 18-3 after a quarter and just kept on piling up points throughout the game, including a 25-point third frame.
"It was a good performance for us defensively," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "We got balanced scoring, with three players in double figures."
Emily Bayle led those three and put up big numbers in several categories. She had 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Emmi Tinkham had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Joppich pitched in 10 points.