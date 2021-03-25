SHELBY — There was no way for Hesperia to simulate the size of Mason County Central before facing the Spartans in Wednesday's district semifinal game, and it turned out there was little way to overcome it, either, as the Panthers lost 44-25 to end their season.
Hesperia (7-7) doesn't have much in the way of size outside of Emmi Tinkham, and Tinkham found herself looking small by comparison as MCC's taller and wider center, Wren Nelson, kept her from making much of an impact on the game.
"They're a little bigger than we are at every position," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "I just think the physicality (was key). They were more physical.
"We didn't handle their physicality well. They knocked us off our spots."
With the officials largely letting the two teams play - only 21 fouls were called in the game - that favored the larger Spartans as well. Slow starts early in the game were a big problem for Hesperia, which took nearly seven minutes to score to start the game and then took five to get its first second-quarter point.
MCC, as any team would, focused its defense on Emily Bayle, who had just become the school's all-time leading scorer. Playing a box-and-one defense that focused on her, MCC was able to limit Bayle to just one field goal and seven points in the game. Combine that with Nelson's cancelling out of Tinkham, who was held to two points, and Hesperia didn't have a lot of other options.
The Panthers had hoped to use their athletic press defense to fluster MCC and thought they'd be able to do so after watching them defeat Pine River two days prior, but the Spartans relied on Nyah Tyron to break the press, and she did so quite well.
"We thought we could press them and get them to turn it over," Grodus said. "We did cause them a little anxiety, but our press wasn't as effective as it normally is. It seemed like we were a step slow to every ball."
The loss was an unfortunate end to Bayle's career, as well as to those of classmates Rachel Romero, Keagan Hornsby and Allison Homfeld. Grodus took solace in the fact that his team went down fighting the whole way.
"Certainly she left it all out on the floor," Grodus said of Bayle. "There's no question about that. No one wanted to win more than she did tonight.
"We really played hard. That's really, in the sum and total of things, all a coach can ask of his players is that they go out and give 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. And they did that."
MASON CO. CENTRAL (44) Quigley 2 0-0 6, Banks 3 2-2 9, Tyron 2 0-0 5, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Lyon 1 1-4 3, Nelson 3 2-4 8, Steiger 4 0-0 8, Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-10 44.
HESPERIA (25) Romero 2 0-2 5, Bayle 1 5-9 7, Joppich 3 0-0 7, Homfeld 2 0-0 4, Tinkham 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-11 25.
Mason Co....8 13 11 12 — 44
Hesperia......3 7 9 6 — 25
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 5 (Quigley 2, Banks, Tyron, Peterson), Hesperia 2 (Romero, Joppich). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 12, Hesperia 9.