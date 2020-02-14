HESPERIA — Hesperia came fast out of the gates Thursday night and picked up an easy 65-34 win over Central State Activities Association Silver foe Lakeview.
The Panthers (7-8, 4-4 CSAA Silver) outscored the visiting Wildcats 18-7 in the opening quarter, with Emily Bayle scoring 12 of those points herself. Rachel Romero helped spark things further in the second quarter, and Hesperia built its lead to an insurmountable 53-18 margin by the end of the third.
Hesperia played great defense, getting 23 steals - eight of them by Caitlyn Frees - and nine deflected passes. Bayle scored 24 points, with Becci Castillo adding 17 and Romero chipping in 13. Emmi Tinkham led the team with seven rebounds.