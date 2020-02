WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia's girls basketball team sputtered early and couldn't recover Friday night in a 54-30 loss to Central State Activities Association Silver foe White Cloud.

The Panthers (6-8, 3-4 CSAA Silver) had only eight first-half points and trailed by 20 at the break.

Emily Bayle led Hesperia with 12 points, four assists and four steals, and Becci Castillo added 10 points. Emmi Tinkham snagged 11 rebounds.