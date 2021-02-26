HESPERIA — Hesperia and Holton each wore pink warm-up shirts Friday before their rivalry clash to honor the passing of Rosa Johnson, the aunt of Hesperia player Adriana Slater.
The Panthers then won the Central State Activities Association Silver game between the teams, 63-30, their second straight victory.
Emily Bayle had a big statistical night for Hesperia (2-3, 1-3 CSAA Silver), scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Rachel Romero added 14 points.
Hesperia dominated the opening half, leading 38-8 at the break, before cruising to the win.
"Great sportsmanship on the part of both teams," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said of the pregame display of unity.