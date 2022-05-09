Hesperia's girls track team had perhaps its best day of the season at Saturday's Pine River Invitational, scoring a fifth-place finish out of seven teams. The Panther boys were unable to get on the board.
Hesperia had two runner-up finishes in the meet. Kennedy Mey finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:17.4, and Sky Milner added a second-place in the pole vault (6-0). Kaylynn Hasty took third place in the long jump and set a personal best (13-10). Mey also had a personal best in the 400 (1:09.2), coming in fourth, and was also fourth in the 800 (2:57.8).
The Panther boys had two athletes finish seventh: Ryan Smith in the 400, in a personal best time of 57.56, and Isaac Eaves in the 100 (13.11).