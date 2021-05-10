BRETHREN — Hesperia's girls track team finished eighth Friday at the Brethren Invitational, and the boys placed ninth. 11 teams competed at the meet.
Delaney Yates continued her stellar season for Hesperia by earning second-place finishes in both the hurdles events. She set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.22 seconds and earned a time of 49.69 seconds in the 300 hurdles. Yates also took third in the 200-meter dash (29.13). Isabelle Rumsey added a third-place finish in discus (81-7) and a fourth-place in shot put (27-4).
Brandon Quinn earned Hesperia's lone win of the day in either meet, taking first in the pole vault with a mark of 11-0.