HOLTON — Hesperia's girls track team tied for second place, with Morley-Stanwood, Wednesday at a Central State Activities Association Silver quad meet at Holton. The Panther boys finished in fourth.
Delaney Yates won both the hurdles events at the quad. She posted times of 17.74 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 50.00 seconds in the 300 hurdles. Yates also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.46 seconds.
Becci Castillo added a second-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:52.2. Isabelle Rumsey finished second in the discus (85-11). The Panthers also took second in the 400 relay, with the team of Mia Milner, Sky Milner, Madison Stevens and Isabel Valdes posting a time of 1:05.1.
In the boys' meet, Brandon Quinn won the pole vault with a mark of 10-6 and the 400 relay team of Mack Baird, Travis Kurtz, Gabe Gould and Armando Escobedo won in a time of 49.31 seconds. The same quartet finished second in the 800 relay with a time of 1:44.6, and Gabe Prado took second in the discus (101-10).