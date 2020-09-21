CADILLAC — Hesperia went up against some tough competition Saturday at the Cadillac Quad and ended up with a 1-2 record.
The Panthers defeated Fremont in a three-game match, 28-26, 25-15, 22-25, but they lost to Division 2 #5 ranked Cadillac in a close battle, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25, and fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.
Caitlyn Frees and Emma Joppich had excellent performances at the service line against Cadillac to keep that match close. The two combined for five aces and 21 service points in the match. Kyra Sayer was just as effective, posting 16 service points and three aces.
Emily Bayle paced the Panthers' offense for the day, with 24 kills. Rachel Romero and Rylee Gleason each added 16 kills. Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 57 assists.
On defense, Bayle had 43 digs and Romero added 23.