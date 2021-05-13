FREMONT — Hesperia placed 10th Tuesday at its home Central State Activities Association jamboree, shooting a team score of 443.
Scores were largely down throughout the CSAA at Hesperia's home course of Waters Edge, and the Panthers were no exception, as 443 marked a 42-shot improvement from the previous week's jamboree.
"It was another very cold and very windy day," Hesperia coach Vine Grodus said.
Jake McFalda again led the Panthers in scoring, shooting a 101, followed by Carter Cunningham with a 110. Stephen Miller shot a 115 and Dylan Page rounded out Hesperia scoring with a 117.