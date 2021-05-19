CEDAR SPRINGS — Hesperia closed out league play Tuesday with its best effort of the season, taking eighth place at the Central State Activities Association finals at Cedar Chase Golf Course.
The Panthers shot a team total of 424, defying a leaguewide trend of higher scores from the previous week's jamboree and finishing ahead of Central Montcalm for the first time this season.
Carter Cunningham led the way, posting Hesperia's best 18-hole score in four years by shooting a 94. Chris Figueroa and Stephen Miller each shot 108s and Jake McFalda rounded out the scoring with a 114.