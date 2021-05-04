TWIN LAKE — Hesperia placed ninth in Tuesday's Central State Activities Association jamboree at Stonegate Golf Course, shooting a score of 468.
The Panthers' score was 26 strokes higher than it was the previous week. Scores were higher in the league across the board.
Dylan Page led Hesperia in scoring for the second straight week, posting a 107. Carter Cunningham shot a 112, cutting seven strokes off his score from a week ago. Jake McFalda shot a 120, and Chris Figueroa rounded out Hesperia scoring with a 129.