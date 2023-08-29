HOLTON — Hesperia’s girls golf team finished in ninth place with a score of 305 at the second West Michigan Conference jamboree Monday afternoon at Waters Edge Golf Course.
Ludington won the jamboree by five shots over Whitehall, 176 to 181. Fremont was third with a 189.
Medalist honors went to Ludington’s Emma McKinley, who shot a sub-par 32.
Hesperia was led by Nataleigh McGahan, who shot a 66 and was tied for 40th. Factoring into the Panthers’ team score were Shayla Stevens (76), Kloe Graham (80) and Olivia Gerard (83). Olivia McGahan also played.