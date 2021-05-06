CANADIAN LAKES — Hesperia golfer Jake McFalda became the first Panther in four years to break 100 in a meet Wednesday at the Chippewa Hills jamboree, at The Royal Club.
While many other players' scores went up from the previous jamboree at Stonegate, McFalda's plummeted, as he shot a 98 to lead the Panthers, 22 strokes better than his last outing. The team score of 485 put Hesperia in ninth place in the Central State Activities Association for the third jamboree in a row.
Dylan Page added a 113 for Hesperia, and Carter Cunningham (132) and Chris Figueroa (142) were the Panthers' final two scorers in the meet.