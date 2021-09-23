Hesperia's football game against Kent City Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in both programs, as reported by M7 Sports.
Both teams were affected last week by virus issues as well. Hesperia dressed only 16 players for last week's game against Lakeview, a 49-8 loss, in part because of contact tracing issues. Kent City, meanwhile, forfeited a game to Morley-Stanwood. No official reason was ever given, but today's announcement seems to confirm that COVID-19 was a main factor.
Because both teams had to back out of the game, neither team will receive a loss and the game will be ruled a no-contest.