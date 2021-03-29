CARSON CITY — Hesperia qualified five wrestlers to state Saturday at the Division 4 individual regional tournament at Carson City-Crystal, including 119-pound champion Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly.
Sturtevant-Roesly was the top seed in the regional and lived up to that seed, earning a first-round pin and then winning consecutive matches by decision. He blanked Carson City-Crystal's Jared Shepler 6-0 in the championship match.
Two other Panthers reached the regional finals and were runners-up. Mack Baird took second at 130, scoring two pin victories before losing a 5-1 decision to Maple Valley's Jesse Brumm in the finals. River Roberson scored a pin victory and received a bye to reach the finals, losing a tight 9-6 battle to Ravenna's Austin Brown.
Stephen Priese, at 103, finished third, earning a close first-round decision win and then getting a blood-round bye. He beat Martin's Kristian Heighton by disqualification in the third-place match.
At 152, Korbin Klaus finished fourth to round out Hesperia qualifiers. He earned two victories by pin in the tournament.
Alex Sayer reached the blood round at 112 by receiving a first-round bye, but fell short of state qualification.