RAVENNA — Five Hesperia wrestlers advanced from Saturday's Division 4 district meet at Ravenna to move on to the regionals.
The top Panther performer was 112-pounder Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, who picked up a district championship with three straight wins. He earned two pins, one of them coming against his own teammate, Isaiah Gardner, before defeating Maple Valley's Matthew Slaght by a 9-4 decision in the finals. Sturtevant-Roesly now holds a 32-7 record.
Mack Baird and Johnny Majersky each also reached the finals for the Panthers, taking second place. Baird, at 130, picked up two pin victories before dropping a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Maple Valley's Jesse Brumm in the finals. Majersky also won a pair of pin victories before bowing to Carson City-Crystal's Blain Mitchell in the title match.
Rounding out Hesperia's placers at districts were two third-placers: River Roberson and Korbin Klaus. Roberson, at 130, posted a 3-1 record, with two wins by pin. Klaus went 4-1 scoring two pins, a major decision, and a decision in the third-place match.
Tyler Billings and Kamryn Rosencrans each reached the blood round for Hesperia at 215 and 145 respectively, but fell short of regional qualification.