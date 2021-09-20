EVART — Neither Hesperia team could score at Saturday's Evart Invitational, but the Panthers had some solid individual efforts at the meet.
Stephen Priese was the top finisher, coming in 34th place in the boys' race with a time of 20:32.4. On the girls' side, Taylor Stapel led the way in 44th place (26:39.2).
Alivia Tomaras took 47th for the girls (26:50.3) and was the Panthers' only other finisher in that race. For the boys, Andrew Sherburn placed 70th (22:51.5) and Ethan O'Neil was 95th (25:35.2).