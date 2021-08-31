Hesperia and Shelby's school boards both voted this month to end pay-to-participate fees for their sports teams. Each board noted in their decision that the fees had been instituted in 2013 as a result of the Great Recession and the funding cuts to schools that had come from it.
Shelby schools had suspended the fees, widely known as 'pay-to-play' for the 2020-21 school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after studying the effects last year, determined that the fees were unnecessary to fund sports programs moving forward. (Hesperia's vote was technically to suspend the fees for this year pending similar study.)
"We recognize the importance of athletics to the development of our students and are excited to push forward without requiring fees to participate," said Shelby superintendent Tim Reeves in a press release. "While COVID-19 has not only challenged schools to reconsider how to educate outside of the classroom, it's also helped to bring new light to the importance of extracurricular activities, like athletics, to the mental well-being of our students. We are excited for our students to participate in athletics without worrying about the financial burden."
Hesperia said its board vote was unanimous to make the cut, taking into account information provided by new athletic director Tony Grimard regarding the effects the fees have had on student-athlete participation. Notably, Hesperia has struggled with numbers in football and baseball in the last couple of years, with JV seasons being canceled in both sports.
“Participation in athletics and other extracurricular activities is a student right, and not a privilege for those who can afford it,” said Hesperia superintendent Bryan Mey during the board meeting, according to a press release.
Hesperia hopes to offset the loss of those student fees with various forms of community support, including attendance at games.
"We are excited for our students to feel like they have the opportunity to be a part of something bigger, and our hope as a district that this is one step in the right direction," the board said in the release.