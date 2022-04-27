Hesperia's bats were on fire Tuesday as the Panthers defeated Morley-Stanwood 20-14 and 17-9 in a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader.
In game one, Adriana Slater hit a home run among her three hits to lead the Panther (4-2, 4-0 CSAA Silver) attack. She had three RBI and three runs. Ali Townsend and Triniti Tanner also each had three hits; Townsend tripled twice. Emma Joppich got the win, striking out 10.
In game two, Emmet Tinkham blasted a grand slam and had six RBI total, scoring three times. Joppich and Townsend each got two hits, and Kaity Skok picked up the win.