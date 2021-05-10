LAKEVIEW — Hesperia had no trouble with Lakeview Friday in Central State Activities Association Silver action, winning a doubleheader 14-0 and 16-1.
The Panthers only allowed one hit between the two games while their own bats were sizzling. In game one, Hesperia had four first-inning runs and concluded the game with six tallies in the sixth. Allison Homfeld had three hits for Hesperia, and Emily Bayle and Emma Joppich had two each, with Joppich driving in two runs. Homfeld pitched a six-inning one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and not walking anyone.
In game two, Joppich took the circle and threw a five-inning no-hitter, although four walks and an error did result in a Lakeview run. Hesperia, though, scored in every inning. Becci Castillo led the offensive day with three hits and five RBI, and Emmi Tinkham had two hits. Joppich struck out 10.