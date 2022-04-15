Hesperia clobbered White Cloud twice to open Central State Activities Association Silver action Thursday afternoon, winning by scores of 21-1 and 21-7.
Game one lasted three innings due to the mercy rule. Hesperia (2-2, 2-0 CSAA Silver) scored 13 times in the first inning. Emma Joppich threw an abbreviated no-hitter, striking out six and walking three. At the plate, Emmet Tinkham collected four hits, drove in five runs and scored four. Abby Joppich had two hits and five RBI, and Ali Townsend had a triple and scored three times.
In game two, Hesperia scored 13 times in the second inning to blow the game open and the game ended in five due to the mercy rule. Townsend tripled twice among her four hits and drove in five runs. Adriana Slater had three hits and two RBI, scoring three times, and Emma Joppich had two hits, three RBI and three runs. Tinkham had two hits, two runs and two RBI. Kaity Skok had seven strikeouts in the circle to get the win.