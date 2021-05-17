HESPERIA — Hesperia easily defeated Morley-Stanwood Friday in Central State Activities Association Silver play, 16-5 and 15-5.
The Panthers (18-9, 12-4 CSAA Silver) ripped off seven runs in the fifth inning of game one to force the mercy rule. Emma Joppich led the offense with four hits and four RBI and also got the win in the circle, striking our five. Rachel Romero blasted a home run and drove in three runs, scoring three times. Emily Bayle had two hits and four runs scored and Keagan Hornsby had two hits and two RBI with two runs scored. Emmi Tinkham also had two RBI and two runs scored.
Morley went ahead early in game two, but a seven-run explosion in the third inning put Hesperia on top for good. Romero had three more hits and three RBI and Joppich collected three more hits too. Hornsby had two hits and two RBI. Allison Homfeld got he win, striking out two.