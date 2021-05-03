HOLTON — Hesperia couldn't conquer the Central State Activities Association's reigning team, Holton, Thursday night, losing a doubleheader 12-2 and 3-0.
The Red Devils quickly took control of game one with 10 runs in the first three innings. Hesperia's bats finally got it going a bit in the fifth, with two runs, but it was too late to catch up. Rachel Romero and Keagan Hornsby each drove in a run, and Daelyn McKinnon had a hit and scored a run.
In game two, Emma Joppich pitched a great game for the Panthers, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out five. However, Hesperia's bats were silenced, managing just one hit, by Allison Homfeld.