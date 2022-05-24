Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to Kent City Monday afternoon, 7-5 and 8-3.
The Panthers (12-16, 10-8 CSAA Silver) led much of game one after going ahead 2-1 in the first inning, but the Eagles scored the game's next six runs. Hesperia, though, rallied with three runs in the seventh before falling short.
Ali Townsend had three of Hesperia's six hits and drove in three runs as well. Emma Joppich drove in two runs. Joppich and Kaity Skok split the game in the circle.
Hesperia led again early in game two, 1-0, and tied the score at three in the third, but Kent City rolled from there. Emmet Tinkham drove in two runs for the Panthers. Skok pitched five innings for Hesperia.