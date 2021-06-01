HESPERIA — Two batters into Tuesday’s pre-district game, Shelby took a 1-0 lead over Hesperia and the specter of an upset took shape. However, that would be all the Panthers would allow in a dominating 12-1 victory.
Hesperia advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with the win, which was cut to five innings by mercy rule. The Panthers will face Mason County Central and potentially the Manistee/Hart winner in the finals.
The first inning, coach Rick Martin said, has been an issue all year for Hesperia, and when Kaylynn Clark led off with a double and twin sister Daphne got an infield single that led to her scoring, it became one again. Allison Homfeld quickly settled down, though, inducing two popouts. Hesperia committed an error on the next play, but the Panthers threw Daphne out at home.
“There were a lot of emotions going around, with this being their last game on this field, the seniors,” Martin said. “We’ve been talking about it the last couple of weeks. We were glad we got to play here. It was pretty special. They got to play the whole game, and that’s what I was hoping for.”
At the plate, Hesperia displayed patience all game long and did it right from the first batter. The Panthers drew three consecutive walks to start the game, scored on a hit batter and scored again on a wild pitch to take the lead.
Walks continued to be an issue for Shelby as the game unfolded, as Hesperia drew 10 in the first three innings.
“It’s been a little bit of a problem every game,” Shelby coach Harmony Bailey said. “We’ve had a lot of times where our team wasn’t all together, due to COVID, and our pitchers have gone back and forth between injuries and a lot of different things. We’ve definitely struggled from a pitching position this year.”
Hesperia’s patience at the plate, Martin said, stands in stark contrast to the beginning of the season, when the team was “swinging at everything”.
“We’ve (drawn) a lot of walks this year towards the end of the season,” Martin said. “We worked on that all last week. We wanted to put the pressure on them. We’ve been working a little on our bunting game, and Bayle laid down a great bunt. That got things going. The things we worked on came together pretty good today.”
Homfeld threw a shutdown inning in the second, benefiting from a double play on defense, and the bats exploded for six runs in the bottom of the inning, staking her to a big lead. Hesperia only got three hits in the inning, but they all brought in runs, including two-run knocks by Homfeld herself and Becci Castillo. A bunt single by Emily Bayle also helped bring in a run, and the Panthers got another one on a wild pitch. Suddenly what appeared to be a close game was an 8-1 rout.
Kendall Zoulek came on to pitch in the third, but Hesperia kept the pressure on, drawing a few more walks and getting two-run singles from Bayle and Daelynn McKinnon.
“We knew they’d be a good match,” Bailey said. “They’ve got really good hitters, so we knew we’d have to be really good on defense. We knew it would be a good game and we were hoping our defense would come out strong. It wasn’t quite there today.”
Hesperia didn’t score in the fourth, as Zoulek mowed down Hesperia 1-2-3, but the Panthers didn’t need to; Homfeld only allowed one hit each in the fourth and fifth. She only gave up four in the game, relying on her defense. She struck out only one but also only walked one.
As if to sum up Hesperia’s defensive play, Rachel Romero made a diving catch in left field for the game’s final out.
“Her defense helped her out today,” Martin said of Homfeld. “We’ve had several games where she did have the strikeouts and her defense let her down in some tough losses, and Emma too. But today, the defense made some good plays. Bayle made some great effort at short, got some double plays and knocked some plays down. It was a great play at the end of the game by Rachel Romero. I was real pleased.”
Martin was proud of his team’s unselfishness on senior night. With his team holding a big lead later, he was prepared to sub in some reserves, but they all agreed to keep the team’s nine seniors in to the end.
“They’re not a selfish team,” Martin said. “They’re a real good group.”
Now, the focus turns to attempting to repeat as district champs starting with that battle against MCC, which got the best of the Panthers by a run earlier this season.
“It’s the start of holding on to it and getting another one,” Martin said. “We have to defend it. I think the girls are starting to realize it’s winding down and you don’t want to quit. They showed that with their patience at bat today.”