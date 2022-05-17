HESPERIA — Hesperia couldn't slow down the #2-ranked Holton Red Devils Monday in a rivalry doubleheader, taking 13-1 and 22-3 defeats.
Game one, which lasted five innings due to the mercy rule, saw Holton score in each time at bat. The Panthers (11-11, 10-6 Central State Activities Association Silver) responded with a run in the first inning and trailed 4-1 at that point, but were unable to get any more off Holton ace Ryann Robins, who threw a three-hitter.
Hesperia again scored a first-inning run in game two of the doubleheader and was tied at one after doing so. However, Holton scored nine times in the next two innings and put the game away with a 10-run sixth.