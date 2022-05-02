Hesperia's usually red-hot bats couldn't muster up strong production against state-level power Holton Friday, losing games 16-1 and 4-1.
The opening game looked like a tight battle when Hesperia (7-5, 6-2 Central State Activities Association Silver) scored a fourth-inning run to pull within 3-1, but the Red Devils responded with 13 straight runs to end the game by mercy rule. The Panthers had only one hit in the defeat.
Hesperia opened the scoring in game two with a first-inning run, but Holton pushed across runs in each of the first three innings and pitched its way to the win from there. The Panthers had two hits, one each by Emma Joppich and Emmet Tinkham. Joppich pitched a strong game, striking out seven and allowing six hits and three walks.