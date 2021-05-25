RAVENNA — Hesperia went the distance against an impressive Ravenna team Monday, but couldn't come away with a victory, losing a doubleheader 7-1 and 11-9.
Game two could've been a Panthers' win but for seven errors, which helped the Bulldogs score seven times in the fourth inning to grab an 8-4 lead. The Panthers desperately rallied in the final inning with five runs, but couldn't erase an 11-4 deficit. Aria Thomas had three hits in the game, and Rachel Romero drove in three runs.
Ravenna pitcher Emma Gillard shut down the Panthers' bats in the opener, allowing only two hits.
Emma Joppich pitched the opener for Hesperia and Allison Homfeld took the circle in game two.