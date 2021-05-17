WHITEHALL — Hesperia posted a 1-2 record Saturday at a tournament in Whitehall, defeating Kalkaska 9-7 but losing games by scores of 5-2 to Whitehall and 10-6 to Alma.
The loss to Whitehall was the day's first game. The two teams combined for 11 hits, six by Hesperia (19-11), and nobody got more than one. Aria Thomas had the Panthers' only RBI of the day, and Becci Castillo and Daelynn McKinnon both scored a run.
The Panthers won their second game against Kalkaska, rallying from a 6-4 deficit with five fourth-inning runs in the five-inning game. Allison Homfeld got two hits and earned the win, striking out two batters. Emmi Tinkham smacked a two-run home run in the win, and Emily Bayle had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored.
In their third game, the Panthers were victimized by an eight-run fourth inning by Alma in a game that only lasted four innings. Hesperia got an RBI each from Thomas, Rachel Romero and Keagan Hornsby.