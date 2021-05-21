MORLEY — Hesperia's bats came out firing and never let up Wednesday as the Panthers swept Morley-Stanwood to conclude this season's Central State Activities Association Silver play, 14-4 and 21-11.
Game one lasted five innings, and in four of those Hesperia (23-13, 14-6 CSAA Silver) scored multiple runs. Three Panthers hit home runs in the win: Emma Joppich, Daelynn McKinnon and Emily Bayle. Bayle drove in three runs and scored three, and McKinnon also drove in three runs. Joppich plated a pair and scored two more. Allison Homfeld got the win, striking out four and allowing six hits.
In game two, the Panthers parked two more home runs and scored in all six innings. McKinnon cranked her second dinger of the day, drove in three runs and scored two, and Becci Castillo hit a grand slam home run, collecting four hits in the game with six RBI and four runs scored. Emmi Tinkham had three hits and two RBI, and Bayle and Keagan Horsnby each had two hits.