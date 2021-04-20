HESPERIA — Hesperia has so many good players that first-year coach Rick Martin has had trouble fitting them all into the lineup at times. The Panthers showed off that depth Tuesday, routing Central State Activities Association Silver opponent Lakeview in a doubleheader, 19-1 and 17-3. The games lasted a combined eight innings.
Martin said there are 11 seniors on the team, several of whom were on the Panthers' team of 2019 that won a district title. Hesperia was without senior Daelyn McKinnon and junior Emmi Tinkham - Martin said both will be back on Monday - but it didn't slow the Panthers down at all.
"I've got so many talented kids, and it's just finding spots for them all," Martin said. "Today we used some girls that aren't going to get a lot of playing time later on. I had one JV girl up today who I let play today because we're struggling with our JV."
The Panthers piled up double-digit runs in the second inning of the opener, taking advantage of some Lakeview errors as well as a three-run bomb by Emma Joppich. Rachel Romero pitched the game and earned the win.
In game two, Hesperia (6-2, 4-0 CSAA Silver) trailed early when Lakeview scored three second-inning runs, but Allison Homfeld came on in relief and escaped a bases-loaded jam to limit the damage. Homfeld pitched the rest of the game and did not allow a run.
Hesperia used aggressive baserunning to help keep the pressure on Lakeview. Emily Bayle stole home twice in the game, and the Panthers repeatedly took extra bases and forced the action.
It all fits into the aggressive philosophy that Martin preaches, at the plate as well as on the basepaths.
"I'm big on, hit the ball," Martin said. "I like to be aggressive at the plate, and I'm finally getting it into my girls to be more aggressive. Some of them like to wait for the perfect pitch, but sometimes you don't get that. That's the number one thing, hitting. I think once we get our strike zones down to where we want to be hitting the ball, that's going to make a big difference."
Big hits in the game included a two-run triple by Romero and two RBI hits by Keagan Hornsby that brought in three runs total.
So packed with talent is Hesperia that, Martin said, the normal shortstop Bayle has been moved around to six different positions this year to make room for other players at times.
The Panthers saw a preview of an elite-level team early this season when they lost a lopsided doubleheader to Oakridge. They were down three starters in the game, but the Eagles, who have routed several other opponents since then, are the real deal, Martin said. Luckily, they're in Division 2 and not D-3 with Hesperia.
"They're a good team," Martin said. "Oh, are they a good team. I don't know if we're going to see a better team right now, even in our league."
Hesperia's top target in the league is likely to be Holton, and Martin said the Panthers' chief goal is to overtake the Red Devils and become conference champions before setting their sights on the district and regional crowns. He added the team is confident in its ability to achieve those goals, citing a rec league many of the Panthers played in last year in lieu of the 2020 season.
"They're a good group," Martin said. "They work hard and they want to practice all the time. I'm giving them tomorrow off because we'll have 12 games in seven days. We've been practicing in this cold weather and playing in it. We have a couple of nicks and bumps, but I think we're going to be alright."