Hesperia dominated Morley-Stanwood Friday in a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader, 10-2 and 17-2.
The Panthers (11-9, 10-4 CSAA Silver) scored two runs each in three straight innings early in the opener to take a 6-1 lead and cruised to the win. Ali Townsend led the Panther attack with three hits and two RBI, and Emmet Tinkham and Triniti Tanner also had three hits and one RBI each. Kayla Rumsey added two hits and two RBI. Emma Joppich pitched well in the win, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out six.
Hesperia scored 12 runs in the third inning of game three to end the contest by mercy rule. Joppich and Rumsey each got three hits, and Tinkham had two with four RBI. Kaity Skok allowed four hits in the win.