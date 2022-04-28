Hesperia's bats continued to shine Wednesday in a doubleheader sweep of Lakeview, 18-12 and 16-3.
The Panthers put up multiple runs in each of the first four innings of game one, including five in the first and seven in the fourth. Emmet Tinkham led the way, with four hits, four RBI and four runs scored. Emma Joppich, Ali Townsend and Adriana Slater each got three hits and scored three times, and Joppich and Slater also drove in two runs each. Joppich got the win, striking out 10.
The Panthers (6-2, 6-0 Central State Activities Association Silver) trailed 2-0 and 3-1 early in game two, but ripped off 15 straight runs after that. Abby Joppich had a big game, with four hits, four RBI and two runs scored. Kaity Skok pitched a good game, allowing seven hits and striking out four. Kayla Rumsey and Tinkham each had three hits, and Townsend and Emma Joppich got two each. Townsend drove in five runs.