HESPERIA — Hesperia split a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader against Kent City Friday. The Eagles won game one 4-1 before the Panthers rallied for a 10-9 extra-inning win in game two.
The Panthers' offense was held to three hits in the opener. Becci Castillo had one of those and drove in Hesperia's only run.
Game two went to the eighth inning, and the Panthers trailed 9-7 after Kent City scored twice in the top of that frame. However, Hesperia stormed back. Rachel Romero drove in Aria Thomas, who began the inning on second base per extra-inning rules, with a triple, then Castillo walked and stole second base. Romero came in on a sacrifice fly by Emily Bayle, and Allison Homfeld put the ball in play and enabled Castillo to score the winning run on an Eagle error.
Emma Joppich got the game-two win, pitching well in relief and striking out five.