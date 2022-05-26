Hesperia salvaged a split of Wednesday's Central State Activities Association Silver finale against White Cloud by hanging on for a 7-6 win in game two. The visiting Indians won game one 16-1.
The Panthers (13-17, 11-9 CSAA Silver) raced to a 7-0 lead on the strength of a six-run third inning, but White Cloud chipped away and scored three times in the seventh before Hesperia staved off the threat. Ali Townsend had the only multi-hit game for either team, getting three hits, and Emma Muckey drove in two runs. Emma Joppich drew three walks. Kaity Skok got the win, striking out nine.
Hesperia led 1-0 in game one, but the Indians tied it in the second and pulled away in the third and fourth to end the game by mercy rule. The Panthers had three hits in the game.