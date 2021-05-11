KENT CITY — Hesperia and Kent City lit up the scoreboard Tuesday in a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader, each team getting one win. The Panthers won game one 9-7, and the Eagles rallied to take game two 17-15.
Hesperia never trailed in game one, but had to hold on for dear life in the sixth inning as Kent City scored six times to cut the Panthers' lead to two. Emmi Tinkham and Keagan Hornsby each got two hits, and Tinkham drove in three runs. Becci Castillo plated a pair.
Game two saw runs scored in each of the first nine half-innings, and only twice did a team bat without scoring. The Eagles went ahead with five sixth-inning runs, and Hesperia could only manage one in the seventh. Emily Bayle, Castillo and Hornsby each had three hits and Bayle drove in three runs.