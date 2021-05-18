HESPERIA — Hesperia’s chief goal coming into the season was to beat Holton to win the Central State Activities Association Silver, but it gets harder when the visitors wreck shop quickly.
The Red Devils ripped off six runs in the first inning of game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader and got two in the first inning of the second game, on the way to 13-1 and 9-2 wins.
Hesperia coach Rick Martin wasn’t excusing things, repeatedly pointing out how good Holton is, but did note that Tuesday’s were the team’s 10th and 11th games in five days.
“It took a toll on my pitchers,” Martin said. “We didn’t hit. That’s a good team. You can’t take nothing away...They have two freshmen that are outstanding. Ryann Robins is the best freshman I’ve ever seen.”
Robins is Holton’s first-year hurler — though she is built more like a college freshman than a high school freshman — and she indeed was spectacular, pitching both games. She struck out 19 while allowing only five hits over the 12 innings of play Tuesday, and if that wasn’t enough, she hit a laser-beam home run to center field in each game.
“That changeup, you can see it coming and still not do anything with it,” Martin said of Robins. “We’ve played some good teams and played some good games, and that’s the best team we’ve played right there. It’s between them and Oakridge. They’re tough. You have to give them all the credit in the world.”
Hesperia did answer the six-run first inning in game one by getting on the board with a Rachel Romero single, but in the third, Holton took advantage of a couple errors and Robins’ first home run of the day to jump ahead 11-1 on the way to the mercy rule.
The Panthers also answered in the bottom of the first inning of game two, scoring a run to get within 2-1. Becci Castillo walked and circled the bases on errant pitches in the inning. However, Holton scored again in the second inning and got three more runs in the third, and Hesperia couldn’t recover. Emily Bayle did have a run-scoring double later in the game.
The veteran Panthers have hit a bit of a rut, Martin said, at the plate. He added that Tuesday’s are the kinds of games that can throw a team into a tailspin if they’re not careful, but Hesperia’s veteran roster should hopefully keep that from happening.
“They’re a little discouraged,” Martin said. “(But) we have 21 wins. That’s not anything to shake a stick at. 21 wins is pretty good. It’s just we give some games away. We’re better than we played today, I believe. We have this thing where, when we see Holton, the girls get in their head. ‘We can’t beat Holton.’ It’s hard to beat anybody when you go in with that attitude.”
Hesperia does have a winnable district in front of it. The Panthers have already beaten two of the other four teams in their district, but they did lose to Mason County Central, and Martin knows better than to assume anything.
“You go in there thinking you’re going to win, and that’s when it bites you,” Martin said. “We have to play it one game at a time...Districts is the next big goal. We have 10 seniors and we want them to go out on a winning note.”