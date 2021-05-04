HESPERIA — Hesperia swept a pair of Central State Activities Association Silver games from White Cloud Tuesday, both by identical 13-3 scores.
In game one, Rachel Romero and Becci Castillo did a good deal of the damage. Romero had two hits and two RBI, and Castillo had two hits and scored three runs. Aria Thomas also scored three runs. Emma Joppich got the win, striking out five.
In game two, five Panthers (12-7, 7-3 CSAA Silver) had two hits each - Thomas, Castillo, Emily Bayle, Daelyn McKinnon and Emmi Tinkham. Bayle and Tinkham each drove in three runs, and Castillo and Thomas plated a pair apiece.