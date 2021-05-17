FREMONT — Hesperia rallied late in game one and earned a non-league sweep of Fremont Monday, 12-10 and 15-2.
The opener was the highlight game, with all of Fremont's runs coming in the first three innings. The Panthers (21-11) trailed 10-8 when that was over, but they weren't done. They scored one run in the sixth then rallied for three in the final inning. Rachel Romero and Emma Joppich each got four hits in the game, with Joppich coming only a home run shy of the cycle. She had four RBI and four runs scored, and Romero had two RBI and two runs. Emmi Tinkham got three hits and three RBI and Allison Homfeld, who also got the win in the circle, got two hits.
The Panthers ripped off nine runs in the second inning of game two to secure the win. Joppich pitched well, allowing only five hits and recording three strikeouts. She also had two hits and three RBI. Romero, Emily Bayle, Daelynn McKinnon and Becci Castillo each also had two hits; Castillo and Romero each scored three runs and Romero drove in two.