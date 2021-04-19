WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia swept its Central State Activities Association Silver-opening doubleheader with White Cloud Friday by scores of 12-2 and 12-0.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-0 CSAA Silver) scored in all five innings of the opening game, including four-run outbursts in the third and fifth frames. Becci Castillo led the offense with three hits and two RBI as Hesperia took advantage of 13 Indians' miscues in the field. Emma Joppich pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out eight, allowing only one hit.
In game two, the Panthers grabbed an early lead with two first-inning runs and never looked back. Castillo again starred at the plate, with three more hits and four RBI, and Keagan Hornsby had two hits and two RBI. Allison Homfeld pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two.