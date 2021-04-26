BRETHREN — Hesperia won Saturday's Brethren Tournament by defeating the host Bobcats 17-7 and then knocking off Montabella 22-1 in the finals to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Hesperia's bats were spectacular all day. Becci Castillo hit a home run for one of her three hits against Brethren, scoring four runs and driving in five. Keagan Hornsby had four hits and two RBI, and Aria Thomas had three hits and an RBI.
In the championship game, Castillo topped herself, hitting two home runs, scoring four times and driving in seven runs. Rachel Romero had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored and got the win in the circle.