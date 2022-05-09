Hesperia won a high-scoring Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader against Lakeview Friday, 10-6 and 17-10.
The Panthers (9-5, 8-2 CSAA Silver) quickly bounced back from two deficits in game one and later broke open a tied game with five runs across the fifth and sixth innings.Ali Townsend, Emmet Tinkham, Kayla Rumsey and Adriana Slater got two hits each, and Rumsey drove in three runs. Tinkham and Slater scored twice each. Emma Joppich got the win, striking out six and giving up only two earned runs.
In game two, Lakeview jumped ahead with a six-run first inning and led 9-6 in the fourth before the Panthers roared back with a nine-run bottom of the fourth.
Townsend's red-hot bat kept firing in game two, as she ripped five hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Joppich added three hits and drove in four, and Tinkham had two hits and three RBI. Abby Joppich and Emma Muckey each had three hits as well. Kaity Skok got the win for Hesperia.