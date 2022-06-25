Hesperia will have a new girls basketball coach next season as it moves into the West Michigan Conference, but not an unfamiliar one. Ty Elenbaas, a Hesperia alum and teacher, took the job after coaching the Panther JV boys last year under Andrew Worcester. He'll replace Vince Grodus, who led the Panthers the past few seasons.
Elenbaas said he'd have happily continued in his JV coach role if this opportunity hadn't arisen, but he was enticed by the challenge of building his own program.
"(I'm big on) the importance of creating an atmosphere where kids can get excited about something," Elenbaas said. "That will be one of the big parts of my job is coming in to create excitement for what we're doing. I coached in the Upper Peninsula for years before I moved down here and was able to be part of a program rebuild up there. I enjoyed that process of getting the ball rolling. Expectations are low and you get stuff going in the youth programs and kids enjoy that process."
Elenbaas previously coached at Engadine as an assistant and led the Eagles' boys team in his final year there before returning home to Hesperia.
Athletic director Tony Grimard said hiring Elenbaas was an easy decision, citing his authenticity and commitment to his students as a teacher.
"He coaches the way he teaches," Grimard said. "He's there for the kids. You don't have to talk to him for more than a minute or two and you know he's the real deal. He just wants to get better. He wants to teach them the game. His excitement in the classroom and on the court are identical. The kids feed off his energy."
Because Elenbaas was hired slightly later than is normal for a varsity basketball coach, he's a little behind where he'd like to be in offseason preparation. However, he's optimistic in what can happen once he gets a look at his new team in the gym.
"I'm still meeting the girls and getting into what we've got and watching film," Elenbaas said. "My goal is to get in the gym and see what we've got and try to put together a program that fits the pieces."
The 2021-22 Panthers were built around senior leader Emmet Tinkham, who is now graduated. That leaves a big hole in the lineup and a big challenge for Elenbaas and the remaining players. It's one Elenbaas is ready for. He said he's looking forward to implementing his own ideas as well as borrowing some from Worcester.
"I love what I see Andrew doing," Elenbaas said. "I think he's building something people can get excited about...I'm excited to take some of that momentum he's building and apply it to the girls' side."